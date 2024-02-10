Oil Prices Surge For Fifth Consecutive Session

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices climbed for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, driven by increasing tensions in the Middle East that could potentially impact oil supply.



For the first time in seven days, Brent crud went past $82, showing a weekly jump of over 6%.



At the New York Mercantile Exchange NYMEX , March's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended up 0.81% ($0.62), hitting $76.84 a barrel.



Brent crude for April rose 0.69% ($0.56) to $82.19 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. This week, WTI increased by 6.32% and Brent by 6.28%.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he asked his military to plan for evacuating Rafah's residents.



This is because of a possible invasion in Gaza's south.







Critics worldwide have voiced concerns about Israel's invasion plans of Rafah, a crowded town near Egypt. Netanyahu claimed Israel might soon defeat Hamas.



Oil markets haven't yet reacted to rising tensions between Venezuela and Guyana over an oil-rich disputed territory.



Matt Smith, a top oil analyst, believes the conflict won't worsen to affect oil supply. He notes, "Guyana's oil production is growing, and Venezuela is interested."



Smith also thinks this situation won't stop investments.



Guyana is expected to increase production significantly, and the U.S. aims to manage the dispute calmly, considering Chevron and Exxon's involvement.



This matters because oil prices affect global economies. The Middle East's situation can change oil availability worldwide.



Also, the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana shows geopolitical issues can influence oil markets.



These events underline the complex connections between global politics and energy resources.







