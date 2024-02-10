Survey Reveals 47% Of Brazilians See Judicial Overreach

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) An AtlasIntel survey released on February 9, 2024, highlights a split in Brazilian opinions on the judiciary's role.



Nearly 47.3% of respondents label the judiciary's control as a "judicial dictatorship," expressing concerns over its wide-reaching influence.



On the other hand, only 20.9% see the judiciary fulfilling its expected role properly.



Furthermore, 16.7% criticize some judges for overstepping their boundaries without labeling it a dictatorship. About 15.2% are still undecided on this matter.



During intense political debate, critics, including former President Jair Bolsonaro, frequently target Supreme Court justices Alexandre de Moraes and Roberto Barroso.



The legal challenges Bolsonaro and his allies face have sparked significant discussions on the judiciary's power and its equilibrium with other branches of government.



Spanning Brazil's 27 federal units on February 8 and 9, 2024, this online survey included 1,615 participants.







It delves into perceptions of judicial overreach amid allegations against Bolsonaro's administration.



With a margin of error of ±2% and a 95% confidence level, the survey findings expose complex attitudes toward the judiciary in Brazil's debates on democracy, governance, and power.



Historically, the public's view on the judiciary has oscillated between seeing it as a democracy protector and as overreaching.



The Supreme Federal Court, notably through Operation Car Wash, has been at the center of this dichotomy.



The survey's timing, coinciding with government probes, highlights the judiciary's role in politics, sparking debates on its impact on Brazilian democracy and independence.



This division among Brazilians points to broader discussions on power, institutional roles, and the state of democracy, particularly amid political and economic instability.



The AtlasIntel survey reveals Brazilians' nuanced views on the judiciary and political landscape, emphasizing its crucial role in governing Brazil efficiently.

