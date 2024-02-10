Cruzeiro Triumphs Over Patrocinense, Remains Undefeated

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, Cruzeiro sparked to life after halftime, claiming a 3-0 win against Patrocinense at the Mineirão Stadium in Belo Horizonte.



This victory keeps them undefeated in the Mineiro Championshi , highlighting their season's strong beginning.



Guided by coach Nicolás Larcamón, Cruzeiro now leads Group A with ten points, achieving an 83% win rate from three victories and a tie.



Meanwhile, Patrocinense missed the chance to catch up to América-MG, the leader of Group C, and remains with four points.



The match's start was slow, with the first real chance happening 30 minutes in.



Then, Marlon opened the scoring for Cruzeiro , thanks to an assist from Matheus Pereira. Energized in the second half, Cruzeiro quickly added two more goals.







Dinenno's header made it 2-0, followed by Arthur Gomes' goal, rounding off the score at 3-0.



Next week, both teams will play again in the state championship. Cruzeiro is set for a critical match against América-MG at Mineirão. Patrocinense aims for a comeback against Ipatinga.



Cruzeiro's lineup boasted Rafael Cabral;







defenders William (Wesley Gasolina), Neris (Machado), Zé Ivaldo (João Marcelo), and Marlon;



midfielders Lucas Silva, Lucas Romero, and Matheus Pereira; and

forwards Robert (João Pedro), Arthur Gomes (Fernando Henrique), and Dinenno, under the leadership of Nicolás Larcamón.







defenders Nando (Everton Kanela), Léo Alves, Guilherme Souza (Iago Mendonça), and Aílton;



midfielders Matheus Santos, Baggio (Luan), Marinho, Marcílio (Caiuby); and

forwards Hudson and Caíque Lemes, with coach Rogério Henrique.



Patrocinense fielded Cairo;Yellow cardsGoals came from Marlon (first half, 38'), Dinenno (second half, 2'), and Arthur Gomes (second half, 7').The game included yellow cards for Zé Ivaldo (Cruzeiro) and multiple Patrocinense players. Referee was Daniel da Cunha Oliveira Filho.Details on attendance and revenue were not provided.This match is crucial as it underscores Cruzeiro's solid performance and resilience, maintaining their unbeaten streak and setting the stage for future challenges in the championship.