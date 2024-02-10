Petrobras Commits $100 Billion To Global Offshore Ventures

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Petrobras plans a $100 billion investment in offshore oil exploration and production, CEO Jean Paul Prates announced.



As Latin America's leading oil firm, it targets global growth, eyeing Europe, West Africa, and the Americas.



This move aims to make Brazil a frontrunner in offshore wind energy, aligning with the global pivot from fossil fuels.



Prates highlighted a careful approach to exploring new avenues while securing oil sector presence.



Under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Petrobras revisits its focus, boosting its capital budget by 31% for exploration and production.



It revisits previously abandoned sectors like petrochemicals and renewables, alongside refining and biofuels investments.



With a $110 billion market cap, Petrobras looks abroad for oil, gas, and renewable opportunities, partnering with giants like Shell and Equinor.







This marks a return to international activit , with interests in Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, West Africa, and Guyana.



Petrobras secured exploration rights and partnered for blocks in Brazil, with plans for $7.5 billion in exploration, 50 new wells, mainly in Brazil over 5 years.



Highlighting partnership benefits, Prates points to strategic and investment collaboration.



The company eyes the equatorial margin off Brazil's north coast for exploration, appealing against environmental license denials near the Amazon's mouth.



Prates underlines the importance of bolstering Brazil's oil reserves for economic and strategic autonomy, favoring domestic over imported oil.



This strategy underscores Petrobras's ambition to lead in energy diversification while ensuring the strength of the oil sector.







