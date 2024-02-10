Carnival 2024 Escapes Near São Paulo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During Carnival, many in São Paulo plan trips, with a Locomotiva Institute survey revealing half aim for coastal drives.



While some enjoy local festivities, others prefer day trips for fresh experiences.



Each Carnival destination near São Paulo caters to diverse interests, offering unique attractions for beach lovers, adventure seekers, and those seeking tranquility and cultural experiences.



Here's a more detailed look at what each location has to offer:

1. Juquehy, São Sebastião





Located 160 kilometers from São Paulo, Juquehy is not just a party destination but a beach paradise that blends excitement with serene beauty.



The area's extensive coastline allows for various activities, from surfing and paddleboarding to simply relaxing on the sand.



Families and groups can find their perfect spot along the beach, whether they're looking for lively music and beach bars or quiet corners for peaceful sunbathing.

2. Socorro





Situated 130 kilometers from São Paulo, within the lush Circuito das Águas Paulista, Socorro is a haven for eco-tourists and thrill-seekers.



The city's natural landscape is perfect for outdoor adventures like hiking, rafting down the Rio do Peixe, and exploring waterfalls.



Socorro is also known for its handicraft market and quaint eateries, offering a taste of local culture and cuisine.



The Gruta do Anjo, a stunning cave with a crystal-clear water pool, is a must-visit for its breathtaking beauty.

3. Boituva





Just 116 kilometers from São Paulo, Boituva offers a unique Carnival escape with its aerial adventures.



Ballooning provides a peaceful view of the countryside, while skydiving offers an adrenaline rush for the more adventurous.



The city's attractions also include the Museu Tropeiro, showcasing the region's history, and the Parque Egídio Labronici, a green space ideal for relaxation after the day's adventures.

4. Pedra Bela





A short 120-kilometer trip from São Paulo leads to Pedra Bela, a small town known for its natural beauty and adventure sports.



The highlight is the 2km zip line, one of the longest in Brazil, offering thrilling speeds and stunning views.



The area's waterfalls and hiking trails provide a serene escape into nature. For a spiritual or reflective experience, the local sanctuary and Buddhist temple offer a peaceful retreat.



These destinations around São Paulo prove that the Carnival season can be an opportunity to explore Brazil's diverse landscapes and activities.



Discover quick getaways for adventure, relaxation, and cultural enrichment during the festive season, close to home.

