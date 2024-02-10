               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
S & P, Nasdaq Post 5Th Straight Weekly Gains


2/10/2024 10:09:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed Friday higher, recording their fifth straight weekly gains, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The S&P added 28 points, or 0.57%, to end the day at 5,026 -- closing above the 5,000 level for the first time in history.

The index posted a weekly gain of 1.4%, while it increased 14 of the past 15 weeks -- a feat that was last seen in 1972.

The Nasdaq, meanwhile, rose almost 197 points, or 1.25%, to end the day at 15,990. The tech-heavy index added 2.3% for the week.

The Dow Jones, on the other hand, fell 54 points, or 0.14%, to finish the session at 38,671. The blue-chip index remained mostly flat last week.

