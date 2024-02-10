S & P, Nasdaq Post 5Th Straight Weekly Gains

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed Friday higher, recording
their fifth straight weekly gains, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The S&P added 28 points, or 0.57%, to end the day at 5,026
-- closing above the 5,000 level for the first time in history.
The index posted a weekly gain of 1.4%, while it increased 14 of
the past 15 weeks -- a feat that was last seen in 1972.
The Nasdaq, meanwhile, rose almost 197 points, or 1.25%, to end
the day at 15,990. The tech-heavy index added 2.3% for the
week.
The Dow Jones, on the other hand, fell 54 points, or 0.14%, to
finish the session at 38,671. The blue-chip index remained mostly
flat last week.
