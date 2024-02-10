Zelensky On Kharkiv Tragedy: Terror Cannot Remain Without Fair Response

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reacted to a deadly Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, saying that Russian terror cannot remain without a fair response.

The head of state said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Reality always speaks louder than any words. An entire family was killed in a fire last night as a result of a Russian strike on Kharkiv using Shahed drones. Parents and their three children were killed," he said.

Zelensky said that Oleksiy, the older son, was seven; Mykhailo, the middle son, was six; and Pavlo, the younger son, was only seven months old. "These children had not yet seen life, but were killed as a result of Russian madness," he said.

Zelensky added that another family had been killed: a man and his wife.

The head of state expressed his condolences to the victims' loved ones.

"The rescue operation in Kharkiv is ongoing. Four people were rescued, including a child. Dozens of people were evacuated," Zelensky said.

He said that all services were working and that everyone affected would receive the necessary aid.

Zelensky thanked everyone who helps Ukraine and Ukrainians defend against Russian terror, because every act of support is critical.

"It is also critical to realize that this terror cannot go unpunished or remain without a fair response. Terrorists must lose the war they started. Russia must be held accountable for every life it has harmed and ruined. This is the only way to make security a reality again," he said.

Earlier reports said that 15 private homes in Kharkiv had burned down as a result of Russian kamikaze drones hitting an oil depot and a fuel leak that ensued.