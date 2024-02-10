Ukrainian Forces Repel Four Enemy Assaults On East Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults and forced Russian troops to retreat to their starting positions.

The Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, along the left bank of the Dnipro, the Russian army does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. Having carried out four unsuccessful assaults, the invaders sustained significant losses and retreated.

Counter-battery warfare in the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces is ongoing.

The Russians continue to conduct aerial reconnaissance, firing artillery, using a large number of attack drones of various types and carrying out air strikes.