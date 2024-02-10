Egypt Restates Efforts To Stem Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly said Saturday his country is carrying on its diplomatic efforts, in collaboration with parties concerned, to put an end to the war on Gaza and address its humanitarian consequences.

The Egyptian prime minister made the remarks while meeting with visiting Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel in Cairo, the Egyptian Cabinet said in a press release.

During the meeting, Madbouly cautioned against the negative ramifications of the Israeli occupation's war on the Gaza Strip, including spillover in the Red Sea and several countries in the region, along with the humanitarian anguish of Gazans.

He, further, reiterated his country's support to the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, chiefly self-determination and an independent state on the June 4, 1967 border with Jerusalem being its capital.

However, the Egyptian prime minister warned that the war on Gaza, if unhalted, would cause economic impacts on the entire world, calling for finding a drastic solution to the Palestinian cause.

For her part, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel commended Egypt's ongoing efforts to resolve the humanitarian situation of the Gaza Strip, and its crucial role in maintaining stability in the Middle East and Africa.

She underlined that it is essential to find a way out of the crisis of the Palestinian enclave and to set prisoners free. (end)

