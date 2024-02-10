Jordan Condemns Deadly Blasts In Pakistan

Amman, Feb 10 (Petra) -- Jordan Saturday denounced explosions in Pakistan's Balochistan region in which a number of people were killed or injured.Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate's spokesman Sufyan Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's solidarity with Pakistan and its strong condemnation of all forms of violence and terrorism, especially attacks on civilians.He voiced Jordan's heart-felt sympathies to the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

