Amir Meets President Of Rwanda

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the friendly Republic of Rwanda, in his office at Lusail Palace on Saturday.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop and enhance them in various fields of cooperation were discussed, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and a number of senior officials.

On the Rwandan side, it was attended by Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economy, and a number of senior officials, members of the official delegation accompanying His Excellency the President.