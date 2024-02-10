Sukhbir Badal Seeks Bharat Ratna For Master Tara Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 10 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bestow Bharat Ratna on iconic stalwart Master Tara Singh.
"It is an honour already long overdue and time has come to undo this wrong and acknowledge Master-ji's debt by bestowing the highest honour of the country on him," said Badal in a letter to the Prime Minister.
Badal described Singh's "contribution to the cause of our freedom and to keeping the West Punjab, including the present day Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, in India as unparalleled and decisive". "Without this geographical bridge, even Kashmir might have fallen prey to the greed of our Western neighbours," he said.
"If there is one Indian who truly deserves to be called Bharat Ratna, it is Master Tara Singh," Badal said.
--IANS
vg/sha
MENAFN10022024000231011071ID1107835864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.