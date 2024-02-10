Injury Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv Rises To 57

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in an overnight Russian drone attack on Kharkiv has increased to 57.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of those injured as a result of the overnight attack has already reached 57. These people are residents of Kotelna Street, whom Russia left without anything yesterday evening: without a home, without documents, without money, without personal belongings," Terekhov wrote.

Deadly fire in Kharkiv result of Russian drones hitting oil depot

Earlier, Terekhov said that the city was ready to provide housing to all those who were left homeless as a result of the Russian terrorist attack.

Earlier reports said that 15 private homes in Kharkiv had burned down as a result of Russian kamikaze drones hitting an oil depot and a fuel leak that ensued.

Seven people were killed, including three children. Fifty people were evacuated.