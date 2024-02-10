Syrskyi Congratulates Barhylevych On Appointment As Chief Of Ukraine's General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has said he is sure that the knowledge and experience of the new Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Anatoliy Barhylevych, will be an important factor in ensuring Ukraine's victory.

Syrskyi said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I sincerely congratulate Major General Anatoliy Vladyslavovych Barhylevych on his appointment as Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," he wrote.

"We fought side by side in the Kyiv region and together continued to defend our country in the east. He was a reliable chief of staff of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops. I am sure that his knowledge and experience will be an important factor in our victory," Syrskyi added.

On February 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Anatoliy Barhylevych had been appointed chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in place of Serhiy Shaptala.