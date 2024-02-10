Russian MFA: Most Of Armenians Left Garabagh Voluntarily

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Most of Armenians living in Garabagh left the region
voluntarily, Azernews reports, citing Russian
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, telling in an interview
with TASS.
The Deputy Minister added that Russia is working on the issue of
expanding consular activities in Azerbaijan. The diplomat
emphasized the basis of unity in the CIS states:
"Those friendly countries are united with us by centuries of
common history, deep understanding of each other's traditions,
common culture and attitude to the Russian language," said the
deputy minister.
