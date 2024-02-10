               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian MFA: Most Of Armenians Left Garabagh Voluntarily


2/10/2024 9:08:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Most of Armenians living in Garabagh left the region voluntarily, Azernews reports, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, telling in an interview with TASS.

The Deputy Minister added that Russia is working on the issue of expanding consular activities in Azerbaijan. The diplomat emphasized the basis of unity in the CIS states:

"Those friendly countries are united with us by centuries of common history, deep understanding of each other's traditions, common culture and attitude to the Russian language," said the deputy minister.

