Azerbaijan's Snap Presidential Election In Spotlight Of Iranian Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A number of Iranian publications emphasized that Ilham Aliyev is
the undisputed leader of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Iran's IRNA state news agency wrote about the extraordinary
presidential elections held in Azerbaijan on February 7, and noted
that Ilham Aliyev has a great reputation among the population. His
policy has strengthened Azerbaijan.
Mehr website states that for the first time in the last 30
years, presidential elections were held in the entire territory of
Azerbaijan, including Garabagh.
ISNA emphasized that the liberation of Garabagh from occupation
brought great prestige to Ilham Aliyev, and therefore it was
certain that he would be re-elected president. The Victory (in the
44-day Patriotic War) enabled Ilham Aliyev to confidently win the
elections.
Fars News website pointed out that Ilham Aliyev continues Heydar
Aliyev's policy and has a great social base. Currently, there is no
stronger political leader in Azerbaijan than President Ilham
Aliyev.
