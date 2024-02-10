Kuwait Extremely Concerned Over Gaza Displacement Plans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday voiced extreme concern over the plans of Israeli occupation forces to attack Rafah City in the Gaza Strip following the forced displacement of its civilian population.

In a press statement, the ministry restated Kuwait's rejection of aggressive practices and displacement plans against the Palestinian people.

It also echoed the country's call for the international community and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to live up to their responsibilities by protecting the disarmed Palestinian civilians and put international accountability mechanisms in place in order to stop continued Israeli violations of international law, international humanitarian law and international legitimacy resolutions. (end)

