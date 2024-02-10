Jordan Warns Israeli Occupation Offensive In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Jordan on Saturday warned against an Israeli occupation military operation on Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees, who were displaced by the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said in a statement that Jordan absolutely refuses the displacement of Palestinians inside or outside their own land, emphasizing the need for the war to stop and achieve a ceasefire while assuring the Palestinians' protection.

Qudah called on the international community to take responsibility and accountability and take action to pressure the Israeli occupation to stop its continued war on the enclave.

Israeli occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered on Friday the occupation's military to prepare for a military operation in Rafah in Gaza. (end)

