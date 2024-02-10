(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (“NYCB” or“the Company”) (NYSE: NYCB). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding its business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the Company was experiencing higher net charge-offs and deterioration in its office portfolio; (2) that, as a result, NYCB was reasonably likely to incur higher loan losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing and NYCB's status as Category IV bank, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its allowance for credit losses; (4) that the Company's financial results would be adversely affected; and (5) that, to preserve capital, the Company would reduce quarterly common dividend to $0.05 per common share.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 8, 2024.

