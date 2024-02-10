Azerbaijan Launches New Inclusive Project For People With Hearing & Speech Disabilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Labour and Social Protection of the Population Ministry will
launch new projects for people with hearing and speech
disabilities, Azernews reports, citing the
information provided by the Ministry Public Relations
Department.
The main purpose of the two projects is to integrate people with
disabilities into society, recognition, and encouragement of the
use of sign language.
"Surdo-Info", which is planned to be distributed on the official
social network accounts of the Ministry every Thursday, aims to
provide information freely, unhindered, and under equal conditions
for all. People with hearing and speech disabilities will now be
able to get information on the activities of the ministry through a
sign language interpreter.
"Let's learn together for an inclusive society!" will start
online teaching of sign language for social network followers on
Tuesday, every week.
