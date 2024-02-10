               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Launches New Inclusive Project For People With Hearing & Speech Disabilities


2/10/2024 8:08:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Labour and Social Protection of the Population Ministry will launch new projects for people with hearing and speech disabilities, Azernews reports, citing the information provided by the Ministry Public Relations Department.

The main purpose of the two projects is to integrate people with disabilities into society, recognition, and encouragement of the use of sign language.

"Surdo-Info", which is planned to be distributed on the official social network accounts of the Ministry every Thursday, aims to provide information freely, unhindered, and under equal conditions for all. People with hearing and speech disabilities will now be able to get information on the activities of the ministry through a sign language interpreter.

"Let's learn together for an inclusive society!" will start online teaching of sign language for social network followers on Tuesday, every week.

