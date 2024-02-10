               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani, Swiss Foreign Ministries Hold Political Consultations


2/10/2024 8:08:14 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Switzerland was held on Friday, Azernews reports.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev and Assistant Secretary of State of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Head of the Eurasia Division Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Muriel Peneveyre.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for bilateral cooperation with respect to political, economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian spheres, as well as collaboration within international organizations.

They also exchanged views on the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year. The parties underlined that this remarkable event would present new avenues for the development of cooperation.

The Swiss side was informed about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, including Azerbaijan's efforts undertaken towards ensuring lasting peace in the region, addressing the mine problem in liberated territories, as well as ongoing large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects.

During the political consultations, the sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

