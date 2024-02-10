Azerbaijani, Swiss Foreign Ministries Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Another round of political consultations between the Ministries
of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Switzerland
was held on Friday, Azernews reports.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev and Assistant Secretary of
State of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Head of the
Eurasia Division Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of
Switzerland Muriel Peneveyre.
The sides discussed the current state and prospects for
bilateral cooperation with respect to political, economic, energy,
transport, and humanitarian spheres, as well as collaboration
within international organizations.
They also exchanged views on the upcoming 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change (COP29) scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year. The
parties underlined that this remarkable event would present new
avenues for the development of cooperation.
The Swiss side was informed about the current situation in the
region in the post-conflict period, including Azerbaijan's efforts
undertaken towards ensuring lasting peace in the region, addressing
the mine problem in liberated territories, as well as ongoing
large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects.
During the political consultations, the sides also discussed
other issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN10022024000195011045ID1107835814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.