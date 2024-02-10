Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field fell by $1.19 (1.39 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $84.81 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $86.95 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $82.26 per barrel.

In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port amounted to $83.21 per barrel, down $0.98, or 1.16 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $85.43 per barrel, and the minimum was $80.57 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $0.56 (0.88 percent) from last week to $62.97 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $65.72 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $59.87 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark Dated Brent crude oil grade fell by $0.45 (0.54 percent) to $82.21 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $84.75 per barrel, and the minimum was $79.23 per barrel.