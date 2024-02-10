Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Prices

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Oil prices in
Azerbaijan have lagged behind their preious indicators by running
downhill, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis
produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field fell by $1.19
(1.39 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $84.81 per
barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $86.95 per
barrel, while the minimum price reached $82.26 per barrel.
In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil
FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port amounted to $83.21 per barrel, down
$0.98, or 1.16 percent, from last week. The maximum price was
$85.43 per barrel, and the minimum was $80.57 per barrel.
The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $0.56 (0.88
percent) from last week to $62.97 per barrel. The maximum price for
URALS reached $65.72 per barrel, while the minimum price reached
$59.87 per barrel.
The average price for the benchmark Dated Brent crude oil grade
fell by $0.45 (0.54 percent) to $82.21 per barrel. The maximum
price for Dated Brent reached $84.75 per barrel, and the minimum
was $79.23 per barrel.
| Oil grade/date
| 05.02.2024
| 06.02.2024
| 07.02.2024
| 08.02.2024
| 09.02.2024
| Average price
| Azeri LT CIF
| $82,26
| $83,81
| $84,41
| $86,95
| $86,61
| $84,81
| Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
| $80,57
| $82,17
| $82,84
| $85,43
| $85,06
| $83,21
| Urals (EX NOVO)
| $59,87
| $61,50
| $62,43
| $65,34
| $65,72
| $62,97
| Dated Brent
| $79,23
| $80,91
| $81,69
| $84,48
| $84,75
| $82,21
