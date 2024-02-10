Jordan Warns Against Israeli Offensive In Gaza's Rafah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 10 (Petra) -- Jordan warned on Saturday against an Israeli military operation in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, which is home to a large number of Palestinian refugees who were displaced by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the enclave.Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates' spokesman Sufyan Qudah reiterated the Kingdom's categorical rejection of the displacement of Palestinians inside or outside their land, emphasizing the need to end the war, protect civilians and allow for their return to their homes and access of aid to all parts of Gaza.He urged the international community to take immediate action to prevent Israel from continuing its ferocious war, which is causing "an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe," and stressed the need that the UN Security Council shoulders its responsibility without delay to prevent a dangerous deterioration and impose an immediate ceasefire.