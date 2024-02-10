2 Killed In Israeli Drone Attack In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Feb 10 (Petra) -- Two people were killed and several others injured Saturday afternoon in an Israeli drone attack near Sidon in southern Lebanon, a Labanese security source said.It said a number of vehicles and motorcycles were damaged in the raid in Jadra area, the deepest point outside the scope of military operations between Hezbollah and Israel south of the Litani River.The source said the border towns of Hanin and Rmeish also came under sporadic Israeli artillery shelling and more than half a dozen drones overflew various South Lebanese towns, including Nabatieh and Marj Harouf.