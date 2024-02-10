Fabio De Stefano New Artcoin President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN MARINO, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Outsider Srl company, based in the Republic of San Marino in via Consiglio dei Sessnata n°99 - Dogana, licensee of ARTCOIN, in the person of its CEO Mirko Boagno is pleased to announce the corporate entry of High Perform Technology Spa, based in Bulgaria in Bulv. Bratya Buxton n°55 - Sofia, point of reference in the Blockchain sector.



The Partnership was sanctioned by the appointment of Fabio De Stefano, former delegate of High Perform Technology Spa, as President of ARTCOIN.



The appointment of Fabio De Stefano as President of ARTCOIN brings with it important objectives, including: the creation of a proprietary Exchange which will be called“Highperformex” (under construction); listing on 16 other stock exchanges with the announcement of the new listing on Toobit; the opening of a museum exhibition in San Marino by March 2024. ARTCOIN led by the new President, Fabio De Stefano, invites you to participate in the events of the next traveling tour which will touch the cities of Milan, Venice, Florence, Rome, Brindisi, Trapani and Olbia.



Following this press release, the new President of ARTCOIN, Fabio De Stefano, made the following statements: "High Perform Technology Spa has decided to invest in ARTCOIN because it sees tremendous potential in the project. We will immediately leverage all our experience and expertise in the cryptocurrency sector to support the growth of the ARTCOIN token. Our commitment will be long-term, with the cornerstone of our mission being the establishment of the ARTCOIN museum, the creation of a proprietary exchange, and increased investment in emerging artists. In our global vision, we anticipate bringing the ARTCOIN token and its art-related project to the American financial markets in the near future



Additionally, the President of ARTCOIN, Fabio De Stefano has foreshadowed the imminent announcement of new appointments to the top positions within the ARTCOIN structure, along with the forthcoming implementation of the Ambassador network, identified as strategic figures to promote the development and dissemination of the ARTCOIN project. A detailed roadmap outlining the planning and growth projects for ARTCOIN over the next three years will soon be made public.

