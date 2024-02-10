12 'Illegal' Colonies Demolished In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 10 (IANS) A team of the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) Department demolished 12 illegal colonies that were being developed in Gurugram's Farrukhnagar in an around 61-acre area, the officials said on Saturday.

Manish Yadav, District Town Planner (Enforcement) along with his team carried out the demolition drive in the area.

DTCP officials said that these colonies were being developed illegally without prior permission from the concerned department.

During the drive, the road network of 1400 metres and the boundary wall of around 100 houses were demolished on the spot.

"The enforcement team also demolished plinths, boundary walls and one upcoming structure in the spread over approximately 11 acres in the Sultanpur area," the officials said.

Hundreds of policemen were present at the spot to deal with any untoward incident.

"The department has given clear instructions to the Tehsildar concerned that registries should not be done in these colonies, if this is done then action will be taken against the Tehsildar concerned," Yadav told IANS.

"We also appealed to the people not to invest in these illegal colonies. These illegal colonies come under section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. It is mandatory to take NOC from the Town and Country Planning Department before any activity," he said.

