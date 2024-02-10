Rwandan President Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame arrived Saturday in Doha for a work visit.

The President and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of the Department of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, Qatar's Ambassador to Rwanda HE Misfer bin Faisal Al Shahwani, and Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar HE Igor Marara Kainamura.