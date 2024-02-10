Gaza: 123 Killed, 169 Injured In New Israeli Massacres

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb 10 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army carried out 16 massacres in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, which left 123 people dead and 169 injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday.It said on the 124th day of the war, which began on October 7, that the latest casualties raised the death toll to 27,708 and the number of injured to 67,147, adding that many of the victims remained under the rubble of collapsed buildings or on roads, as troops prevented ambulance and civil defense teams from reaching them.It said three people were killed this morning when a vehicle was bombed in Tal al-Sultan, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, and another man was gunned down by army snipers inside the emergency ward of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the strip.Meantime, Hamas movement called on international and human rights organizations to document the "horrific" murder by Israeli troops of six-year-old girl Hind Rajab, her sister Layan and two paramedics who were targeted despite coordinating to rescue them.It also called for holding the occupation army to account for directly killing children and unarmed civilians, adding that "these horrific and heinous crimes against our children and people of Gaza will remain alive in the Palestinian memory."