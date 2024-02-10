Israel Army Raid West Bank Village, Arrest 14 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb 10 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 14 people and stole money and jewelery as they searched homes during a raid into a village near Hebron in the West Bank, according to local Palestinians.Troops sealed off entrances to Beit Ummar village with earth mounds, took to rooftops and turned them to military posts, fired vacuum bombs inside homes causing heavy damage and seized about 20 vehicles, head of the Popular Committee in the town, Mohammad Awad.The occupation army has stepped up raids into West Bank towns and refugee camps since it launched the war on Gaza on October 7 in which hundreds of Palestinians were killed and thousands arrested.