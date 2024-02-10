Jordan Floats Tenders To Purchase Wheat, Barely

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) - Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Jordan's state grain buyer, has issued two tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes, or 120,000 tonnes, of barley, and 100,000 tonnes, or 120,000 tonnes, of wheat.The ministry invited those interested parties to visit its Tenders Department to obtain a copy of the desired bid invitation, which features terms and specifications for non-refundable JD650 documents.The last date for accepting tenders for the barley bid is pm2:00 next Wednesday February 14, 2024, while wheat bids will be closed at pm2:00 next Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the ministry said.To participate in the bids, potential buyers must bring copies of a valid professional license, commercial register certified no more than 30 days prior to date of opening tenders, and a valid registration in a Jordanian chamber of commerce.