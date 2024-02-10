IBS, Moody's Analytics Sign Partnership Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 10 (Petra) - The Jordanian Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) and Moody's Analytics on Saturday signed the expanded version of their partnership agreement.Moody's Analytics, a part of Moody's, one of the largest and most famous credit rating agencies in the world.The IBS Director Dr. Riyad Hindawi and Director of Moody's Analytics / Middle East, Suhail Shamiya signed the partnership agreement.The partnership aims to enhance the "advanced" training opportunities offered to professionals in the Kingdom's banking and financial sector by enriching specialized seminars offered by IBS, in cooperation with this international institution since 2015, according to an IBS statement.The agreement also seeks to launch an international professional certificate that carries global recognition in the field of credit commercial evaluation, dubbed:"Certificate in Commercial Credit (CICC)".Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hindawi praised the partnership's importance for the local banking and financial sector and the expected role of CICC in enhancing capabilities of Jordan's banking professionals and developing their skills in evaluating commercial credit, which contributes to boost durability of credit portfolios, control their default possibilities, and increase their profitability.Hindawi noted IBS will implement the agreement "directly" by holding multiple specialized seminars, adding that CICC program will also be launched in Arabic and English during the second quarter of this year.For his part, Shamiya noted CICC is one of the most important internationally recognized certificates in commercial credit evaluation and is the gold standard in the world's credit field, which would contribute to raise cognitive and technical competencies of Jordan's credit employees by increasing capacity to identify potential impact of credit portfolio risks, borrower analysis, risk identification, and conduct financing solution structure.