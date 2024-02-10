Attack On ED Sleuths: Agency Mulls Legal Steps To Attach Assets Of 'Mastermind'

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths are weighing legal options to attach property and assets of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the alleged mastermind of the attack on ED and CAPF personnel in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

Shahjahan is absconding since the attack which took place on January 5 at Sandeshkhali when the central team reached his residence to conduct search operations in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case in the state.

Sources in the knowhow of things said that ED sleuths are now consulting its legal brains to find avenues on how to attach such properties going by the court route.

Sources added that currently the central agency sleuths are examining the details of documents relating to the assets and properties of Shahjahan and his family members, identify the sources of funds for procurement of such assets and thus link them with the proceeds of the ration distribution case.

At the same time, the transactions in the multiple bank accounts in the name of Shahjahan and his family members are also being scanned by the central agency sleuths.

Sources said that since it is yet uncertain when the ED sleuths will get in hand the absconding Trinamool Congress leader, in the meantime investigating officials want to join the dots in creating a water-tight case against him in relation to the ration distribution case.

The sources said that the attachment of his assets and freezing of his bank accounts has become imperative, since once it is done, there will be pressure on the absconding ruling party leader to surrender.

Already 36 days have passed since the attack on ED and CAPF sleuths took place, but Shahjahan is yet to be arrested. ED has already issued a lookout notice against him in anticipation that he might have escaped to neighbouring Bangladesh.

