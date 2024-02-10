Chairman Of All-Israeli Association Of Mountain Jews From Caucasus Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Chairman of the All-Israeli Association of Mountain Jews from the Caucasus Pavel Elizarov has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

