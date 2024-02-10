Deadly Fire In Kharkiv Result Of Russian Drones Hitting Oil Depot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A number of private homes in Kharkiv went ablaze as a result of Russian kamikaze drones hitting an oil depot and a fuel leak that ensued.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , Ukrinform reports.

“The oil depot caught fire and that is where the fuel leak came from. One tank is still full so the threat remains in place,” the official wrote on social media.

According to Syniehubov, the authorities are ready to expand the evacuation area, if necessary. Firty people have been evacuated so far. Four civilians were rescued, including a child.

Meanwhile, the emergency services are working at the site to eliminate the effects of the overnight drone attack. Construction debris is being dismantled and bodies are being retrieved.

The official also specified that the Russians launched nearly 10 drones, eight of which were intercepted.

Seven people, including three children, were killed and another three were injured. Fifteen households burned to the ground.

Photo: Serhiy Bolvinov