OIC Secretary General Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 10, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic
Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha made a phone call to President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The Secretary General congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory
in the presidential election and wished him success in his
activities for the development of the country.
He lauded President Ilham Aliyev`s contribution to the Islamic
solidarity and conveyed his congratulations to the head of state on
the ongoing large-scale development and construction works in the
liberated territories.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked Hissein Brahim Taha for his
attention and congratulations, noting that Azerbaijan will continue
to contribute to strengthening the international influence of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation, developing the organization,
and enhancing solidarity among member countries.
Expressing his desire to see Hissein Brahim Taha again in
Azerbaijan, the head of state invited him to pay a visit to the
country. The invitation was gratefully accepted.
