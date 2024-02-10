Nakchivan Launches Green School Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Green School Project will be implemented under the joint
organization of the Ministry Ecology and Natural Resources and the
Nakhchivan Education Ministry, Azernews reports,
citing the press service of the Education Ministry.
Dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic and the Year of Solidarity for the Green World, the
project will be launched on February 15 and cover the period until
the end of December.
It is planned to plant 10,000 fruit and decorative trees per the
landscape in the territories of educational institutions of the
Autonomous Republic, within the framework of the project.
The planting actions will be held voluntarily with the
participation of the collectives of educational institutions,
parents, as well as other volunteers.
The goal of the Green School Project is to protect the
environment and to develop a sense of care for nature,
environmental culture, and education among pupils and students.
