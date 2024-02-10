               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT


2/10/2024 7:10:16 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN -- A ranking Kuwaiti official has called for assessing content of the electronic media for underscoring false news and unreliable sources.

MUSCAT -- Kuwait's Qadsiya has beaten the UAE team Bani Yas 3-1 in the 2nd West Asia volleyball championship for men, currently proceeding in Sohar.

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have reaffirmed resolute support to Ukraine.

KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwait crude oil rose by USD 1.72 to USD 81.29 per barrel on Friday vis a vis USD 79.57 pb on Thursday. (end) rk

MENAFN10022024000071011013ID1107835727

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search