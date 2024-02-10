Bawabat Al Sharq Mall: Your Doorway To Spreading Love This February

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) February 7, 2024 – Abu Dhabi: To each their love language, but only one mall speaks the international language of Love, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall.

This February Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Abu Dhabi's go-to destination for memorable times will deliver an exceptional shopping experience to celebrate the month of love.

From the 12th to the 14th of February 2024, visitors are invited to join Bawabat Al Sharq Mall with their loved ones to spend quality time together, starting from the Mall's love booth where they can take a shot playing the“Hit the Heart” game from 4:00PM to 8:00PM. Fun, excitement, giveaways and valuable prizes await all participants!

Wonderful moments continue with a shopping spree throughout the Mall to buy thoughtful presents for loved ones from over 350 stores by local and global brands. Visitors will get to choose the perfect gift to match every taste, including jewelry and watches, designer perfumes and Arabian fragrances, stylish bags and shoes, fashion accessories, a wide range of clothing, electronics, toys and even gift cards when running out of ideas!

Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is also the ideal place to strenghten bonds with friends, family members and loved ones by sharing tasty meals together. From Oriental dishes to Asian and International specialties, indulging in desserts and refreshing beverages, there's a guilty pleasure for all to enjoy.

Visitors can make one more stop at NOVO Cinemas to catch the latest love stories, family adventures, romantic comedies, and other releases for the best ending to an unforgettable night!

Celebrate with Bawabat Al Sharq Mall this February and spread the love.