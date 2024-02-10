PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 1,548 Crore Bridge In Gujarat's Dwarka

(MENAFN- IANS) Dwarka, Feb 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Dwarka in Gujarat on February 24 and 25, with an array of ceremonial activities planned, including the inauguration of the much-anticipated Okha – Bet Dwarka signature bridge.

The Prime Minister's visit, which features an overnight stay at the Dwarka Circuit House, is set to spotlight the region, drawing attention to its religious and cultural significance.

Local authorities, the Gujarat government, and the Devbhoomi Dwarka district administration have been actively coordinating in preparation for the Prime Minister's arrival.

A pivotal meeting took place at the Dwarka Circuit House, bringing district officials, local dignitaries, and community leaders together to finalize the arrangements.

District Collector G. T. Pandya led the discussions, emphasising the importance of the Prime Minister's programme, including a visit to the Jagat Mandir of Lord Dwarkadhish and the inauguration of additional tourist facilities.

The Collector encouraged the community to celebrate the event as a grand festival, highlighting the spiritual and infrastructural uplift it signifies for the area.

Detailed plans were laid out for the Prime Minister's itinerary, which includes a public address at the spacious NDH High School grounds following his darshan at Dwarkadhish Temple. Efforts to beautify Dwarka and Bet Dwarka have already begun, with significant landmarks, public offices, and residential areas to be illuminated as part of the festive decorations.

To ensure the smooth execution of the event, officials from various state departments, including the Gujarat State Road and Building Department and Tourism Department, are collaborating closely with local bodies. A particular emphasis is being placed on cleanliness and security, with additional personnel being deployed and a unique cleaning campaign underway to present Dwarka at its best.

The community has been called upon to participate in the celebrations. MLA Pabubha Manek urging residents to light lamps throughout the area, creating a luminous pathway from Dwarka to surrounding regions. This initiative, along with a comprehensive security plan overseen by the District Police Chief and State Police, aims to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for the Prime Minister and attendees.

