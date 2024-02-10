               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Deputy FM: We Discuss Issue Of Peacekeepers In Garabagh Only With Azerbaijan


2/10/2024 6:08:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Deputy Russia Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said the issue of peacekeepers in Garabagh is discussed only with the Azerbaijani side, Azernews reports, citing the Russian Deputy Minister telling in an interview with TASS.

He noted the dialogue with partners is constructive:

"We resolve all issues based on mutual agreement. As for extending the powers of the Russian peacekeeping contingent after November 2025, it will depend on the situation in the region, requirements, and relevant agreements with Baku," said the deputy minister.

