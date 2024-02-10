Moroccan Journalists Pay Visit Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moroccan journalists visited the cities of Aghdam, Asgaran and
Shusha in the Garabagh economic region, as part of their visit to
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State
Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Committee said that the delegation visited Panahali Khan's
Imaret complex, Juma Mosque, the remains of the Aghdam State Drama
Theater in the city of Aghdam, and witnessed acts of vandalism
committed by Armenians.
The guests were informed in detail about the destruction of
Azerbaijan's historical monuments, restoration and reconstruction
works in accordance with the Master Plan of Agdam.
Then the delegation left for Asgaran where they inspected and
filmed a mass grave discovered in this city.
As for acquaintance with Shusha, the tour started from the
central square of the city. The guests visited Ashagi Govharaga
mosque, Shusha Castle, Jidir duzu, and the shot busts of Natavan,
Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibeyli, famous personalities of
Azerbaijan.
The special representative of the president of Azerbaijan in
Shusha region Aydin Karimov welcomed the guests at the building of
the executive power of Shusha district. He filled in the guests
about the history of Azerbaijan's ancient city, the acts of
vandalism suffered during the occupation, restoration and
reconstruction work carried out here.
The delegation included Mohammed Aswab, editor of MAP agency,
Anass Machloukh, editor of L'opinion, Souhail Nhaili, editorial
director of“Le Matin” newspaper, Mahtat Rakas, head of“Al Bayane”
newspaper Directorate, publishing director, Fahd Iraqi, director of
“La Vie Eco” newspaper, Fatima Lgadiri, co-founder of“Le Desk”
independent digital press, Yassine Majdi, employee of“TelQuel”
Bouchaib Brhadda, operator of the online news channel BBMTV and
photographer Bahou Elhassan.
MENAFN10022024000195011045ID1107835680
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.