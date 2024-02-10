SCO Secretary-General Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Secretary
General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming
has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the
presidential elections, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN10022024000187011040ID1107835674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.