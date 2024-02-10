Russia To Probe Terms For Peacekeepers In Karabakh Solely With Azerbaijan - Galuzin

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Russia will
discuss the conditions of Russian peacekeepers' stay in Karabakh
only with Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said
in an interview with TASS, Trend reports,.
"We resolve all arising concerns in a mutually acceptable
manner. The extension of the Russian peacekeeping contingent's
powers beyond November 2025 will rely on the situation in the
region, the requirement for their continued presence, and
appropriate agreements with Baku," he said.
To note, the Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed in
Karabakh in response to the trilateral statement of November 10,
2020.
