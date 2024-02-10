Kuwait's Qadsiya Beats UAE's Bani Yas In West Asia Volleyball Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Qadsiya on Saturday beat the UAE team Bani Yas 3-1 in the 2nd West Asia volleyball championship for men, currently proceeding in Sohar.
The match was held at Sohar Sports Stadium as part of the competitions for the 8-5 rankings of the championship, involving ten teams -- due to conclude on Monday.
In addition to Qadsiya and Bani Yas, the championship includes the Omani Sohar and Al-Seeb teams.
Results of the 9th and 10th ranks had been determined when the Saudi Al-Ibtisam beat the Jordanian team Shabab Al-Hussein 3-1, last night.
The Kuwaiti team Al-Kuwait is due to play against the Qatari Al-Arabi later today to determine winners of the group that also includes the Bahraini Al-Ahli and the Qatari Al-Rayyan -- the latter was champion of the 2023 tournament. (end)
