Bodies Of Palestinian Child, Family Members Found After 12 Days Of Emergency Call

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- The body of 6-year-old Hind Rajab and five of her family members were discovered on Saturday, after the vehicle they were traveling in was surrounded by Israeli tanks for 12 days in the Tal Al-Hawa area, southwest Gaza City.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), the bodies of paramedics Yousif Zaino and Ahmad Al-Madhoun, who went to rescue Hind were also found in the area.

PRCS said that the Israeli occupation aggression deliberately targeted the ambulance, as it was found meters away from the vehicle that the child was in.

Hind and her cousin Layan survived after her family were shot by Israeli occupation force, after which Layan called emergency services to rescue her and Hind, before the call was cut off after hearing heavy gunfire in the background.

The call's recording was published by PRCS and the search for the child continued for 12 days. (end)

