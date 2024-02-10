ILT20 Season 2: Play-Offs Schedule Updated With Matches Brought Forward By A Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Feb 10 (IANS) The play-offs schedule for ILT20 Season 2 has been updated with Qualifier 1 now set to be played on Wednesday (February 14). This match was originally to be played on Tuesday (February 13) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Eliminator will now be played on Tuesday (February 13). The match will be hosted at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium. This match was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday. The schedule for Qualifier 2 and final fixtures remains the same.

Tickets purchased for either game will still be valid for the revised dates, and those unable to attend the matches on the revised dates will be entitled to a full refund.

On Friday, Dubai Capitals maintained their chances with a victory over Desert Vipers.

A last-ball six by Sikandar Raza and his fighting unbeaten 60 off 45 balls with five boundaries and two sixes lifted Dubai Capitals to a nail-biting five-wicket win over Desert Vipers in the 27th match of the ILT20 season 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Raza orchestrated his team's victory through a 79-run partnership in 54 balls for the fourth wicket with Sam Billings, who cracked 57 off 36 balls with five boundaries and two sixes, and a 40 runs partnership in 23 balls with Dasun Shanaka (10) for the fifth wicket.

--IANS

bsk/