Will Win Trust Vote Easily, Claim JD-U Mlas

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 12 (IANS) JD-U MLAs, who reached the residence of rural development minister Shrawon Kumar, claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will win the trust vote during the floor test scheduled on February 12.

Former cabinet minister Ashok Chaodhary said:“It is a good thing that the lunch party is organised here. It happens every time before the assembly session."

When asked about 12 MLAs of JD-U being out of radar, Choudhary did not react on it.

Mohd Zama Khan, former cabinet minister and Nitish Kumar's trusted leader, said:“Lunch or dinner always takes place before the assembly session. This is not new. We sit here to discuss the development of Bihar. No Khela will take place in Bihar. It is a one-sided contest and the Nitish Kumar government will win the vote of trust easily. No one would stop it. The people of Bihar have seen the development during the leadership of Nitish Kumar government.”

"No one in JD-U is angry. We are united with the party," Zama Khan added.

When asked about phone calls came to him from RJD, Khan said:“They are making calls to many people but they are not going to achieve anything. We are the students of Nitish Kumar and we are loyal to him. We do not believe in offers."

Sources said that around 12 MLAs of JD-U are untraceable at the moment in Bihar and this is the reason why Nitish Kumar reached the residence of Shrawon Kumar and came out within 10 minutes.

