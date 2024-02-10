No Clear Victory For Any Party In Pakistani Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Pakistan's general elections has no clear victory as the former ruling political party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidates and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) both claimed the victory in the general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far released 250 results of the National Assembly seats while results of 15 seats are yet to be received.

Results showed that PML-N has secured 71 seats and stood as the largest political party where Pakistan Peoples' Party Parliamentarians got 52 seats.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan secured 17 seats, Pakistan Muslim League got 3, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan and Istehkam e Pakistan party secured 2 seats each, Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Z and Majlis-e-Wahdat

Muslimeen Pakistan managed to get 1 seat each.

The 99 seats won by the independent candidates were mostly backed by the PTI, which was not given any symbol to participate in the polls due to discrepancy in intra party elections.

According to the Free and Fair Election Network, approximately 60 million out of more than 128 million registered voters cast their ballots in February 8th polls.

Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Saturday congratulated the nation on the successful conduct of general elections, including the interim setup, the ECP, the political parties of Pakistan and all successful candidates.

"Free and unhindered participation by Pakistani people to exercise their right of vote demonstrated their commitment to democracy and the rule of law as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan," he added.

"Leadership and personnel of law-enforcement agencies deserve our highest appreciation for creating a safe and secure environment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds," the ISPR quoted the army chief. (end)

