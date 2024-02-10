               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gold Price Forecast: US Inflation To Dictate Direction, Volatility Looms Ahead


2/10/2024 5:15:54 AM

(MENAFN- DailyFX) recast: US Inflation to Dictate Direction, Volatility Looms Ahead Skip to Conten News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -15% 3%
Weekly 6% -7% 1%
What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold (XAU/USD) fell modestly this past week, but lacked a strong directional bias, with the metal moving up and down around the 50-day simple moving average, a clear sign of consolidation. The market's lack of conviction is not likely to end until prices either breach resistance around $2,065 or support near $2,005.

As for possible outcomes, a resistance breakout could trigger a rally towards $2,085 and possibly even $2,150 in case of sustained strength. On the other hand, a support breakdown could boost downward impetus, setting the stage for a drop towards $1,990. On further weakness, the spotlight will be on $1,975.

GOLD PRICE (XAU/USD) TECHNICAL CHART

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

MENAFN10022024000076011015ID1107835629

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search