Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar 29 January 1,7 5 February 1,7 30 January 1,7 6 February 1,7 31 January 1,7 7 February 1,7 1 February 1,7 8 February 1,7 2 February 1,7 9 February 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7 Average rate per week 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0118 manat and amounted to 1.8300 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro 29 January 1,8436 5 February 1,8316 30 January 1,8403 6 February 1,8274 31 January 1,8395 7 February 1,8274 1 February 1,8369 8 February 1,8323 2 February 1,8485 9 February 1,8312 Average rate per week 1,8418 Average rate per week 1,8300

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0187 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble 29 January 0,0189 5 February 0,0186 30 January 0,0191 6 February 0,0188 31 January 0,0190 7 February 0,0188 1 February 0,0188 8 February 0,0187 2 February 0,0188 9 February 0,0187 Average rate per week 0,0189 Average rate per week 0,0187

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Türkiye's lira appreciated by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0556 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Türkiye's lira 29 January 0,0562 5 February 0,0557 30 January 0,0560 6 February 0,0556 31 January 0,0560 7 February 0,0556 1 February 0,0560 8 February 0,0556 2 February 0,0558 9 February 0,0554 Average rate per week 0,0560 Average rate per week 0,0556

