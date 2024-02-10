               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market


2/10/2024 5:12:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

29 January

1,7

5 February

1,7

30 January

1,7

6 February

1,7

31 January

1,7

7 February

1,7

1 February

1,7

8 February

1,7

2 February

1,7

9 February

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

Average rate per week

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0118 manat and amounted to 1.8300 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

29 January

1,8436

5 February

1,8316

30 January

1,8403

6 February

1,8274

31 January

1,8395

7 February

1,8274

1 February

1,8369

8 February

1,8323

2 February

1,8485

9 February

1,8312

Average rate per week

1,8418

Average rate per week

1,8300

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0187 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

29 January

0,0189

5 February

0,0186

30 January

0,0191

6 February

0,0188

31 January

0,0190

7 February

0,0188

1 February

0,0188

8 February

0,0187

2 February

0,0188

9 February

0,0187

Average rate per week

0,0189

Average rate per week

0,0187

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Türkiye's lira appreciated by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0556 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Türkiye's lira

29 January

0,0562

5 February

0,0557

30 January

0,0560

6 February

0,0556

31 January

0,0560

7 February

0,0556

1 February

0,0560

8 February

0,0556

2 February

0,0558

9 February

0,0554

Average rate per week

0,0560

Average rate per week

0,0556

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN10022024000187011040ID1107835621

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search