Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The official
exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of
this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7
manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
29 January
|
1,7
|
5 February
|
1,7
|
30 January
|
1,7
|
6 February
|
1,7
|
31 January
|
1,7
|
7 February
|
1,7
|
1 February
|
1,7
|
8 February
|
1,7
|
2 February
|
1,7
|
9 February
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
|
Average rate per week
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro rose by
0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate fell by 0.0118
manat and amounted to 1.8300 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
29 January
|
1,8436
|
5 February
|
1,8316
|
30 January
|
1,8403
|
6 February
|
1,8274
|
31 January
|
1,8395
|
7 February
|
1,8274
|
1 February
|
1,8369
|
8 February
|
1,8323
|
2 February
|
1,8485
|
9 February
|
1,8312
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8418
|
Average rate per week
|
1,8300
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian
ruble fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average rate
decreased by 0.0002 manat and amounted to 0.0187 manat per
ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian
ruble
|
29 January
|
0,0189
|
5 February
|
0,0186
|
30 January
|
0,0191
|
6 February
|
0,0188
|
31 January
|
0,0190
|
7 February
|
0,0188
|
1 February
|
0,0188
|
8 February
|
0,0187
|
2 February
|
0,0188
|
9 February
|
0,0187
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0189
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0187
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Türkiye's
lira appreciated by 0.0003 manat this week. The weighted average
rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0556 manat per
lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Türkiye's lira
|
29 January
|
0,0562
|
5 February
|
0,0557
|
30 January
|
0,0560
|
6 February
|
0,0556
|
31 January
|
0,0560
|
7 February
|
0,0556
|
1 February
|
0,0560
|
8 February
|
0,0556
|
2 February
|
0,0558
|
9 February
|
0,0554
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0560
|
Average rate per week
|
0,0556
